Chhaava Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Vicky Kaushal's film expected to break Valentine’s Day opening records

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated film Chhaava is now released in theaters. The film received positive reviews upon its release. Trade analysts are also praising Chhaava. Trade expert Taran Adarsh, while reviewing the film, described it as a magnificent period drama. At the same time, predictions are being made about the film's first-day earnings, suggesting it will collect in double digits on its opening day.

Will Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava fill the makers' pockets? The makers extensively promoted Chhaava to make it a superhit. The film earned impressive revenue from advance bookings before its release. Now, trade reports indicate that Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava will have a strong opening day at the box office, filling the makers' pockets. Trade experts believe that Chhaava could collect between 25-30 crores on its first day. This film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, has a budget of around 130 crores.

About Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is a period action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava features music by A.R. Rahman. The film also stars Akshay Khanna, who plays the role of Aurangzeb. In addition to them, the film features Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, Pradeep Rawat, Alok Nath, Vineet Kumar, Kiran Karmarkar, and others.

Chhaava Social Media Review After watching the first show of Chhaava, released on Friday, people are sharing their reviews on social media. Most have described the film as magnificent. Not only that but Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's performances have also been praised. One person described Chhaava as a film with a powerful story and brilliant performances. Another wrote - This is going to prove to be a great biopic of our great Maratha King Sambhaji. One said - This film shows how bravely Maratha King Sambhaji fought against the Mughal Empire. Similarly, others praised the film.

