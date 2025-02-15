Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film breaks Valentine's Day opening record; CHECK

Chhaava has made a strong box office debut, breaking records on its opening day. Vicky Kaushal's historical action film is generating buzz, signaling a promising future for the blockbuster.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

Chhaava has made an explosive debut at the box office, with Vicky Kaushal's historical action film raking in an estimated ₹30-32 crores net on its opening day. Despite mixed reviews, the film’s impressive performance signals a bright future ahead, with strong regional appeal driving its success.

 

The Laxman Utekar directorial not only broke records but also became the biggest opener of 2025. It surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (₹15.30 crore) to claim the top spot. This marks a major milestone in Vicky Kaushal’s career, as the film has achieved his highest opening yet, surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike.

 

Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, features a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana. The film, adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava, brings the historical epic to life with Kaushal portraying Sambhaji in a gripping portrayal of courage and valor.

 

The renowned A. R. Rahman composed the film's music, which enhances its grandeur. Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics. With its compelling plot, strong acting, and encouraging box office performance, Chhaava is certain to become one of the year's biggest blockbusters.

