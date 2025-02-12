'Chhaava' Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal starrer nearly sells THIS many tickets before release; Check

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is generating strong pre-release buzz. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life, the film has impressive advance bookings. Releasing on February 14, 2025, it aims to be a major box-office success

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:52 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Maddock Films, is gaining significant momentum ahead of its release. The period epic has already surpassed 95,000 tickets in advance bookings across major multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis for its opening day

budget 2025
article_image2

While these pre-sales numbers suggest strong initial interest, industry experts believe they may not entirely reflect organic demand. Reports indicate that external factors have played a role in boosting ticket sales to create the perception of a massive opening. Ultimately, the film’s box office trajectory will depend on audience reception post-release

article_image3

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava is among the most awaited period dramas of the year. The trailer and promotional material have received a positive response, although one of the film’s songs sparked controversy. Despite this, excitement surrounding the film remains strong

article_image4

Given the buzz, Chhaava is expected to perform well on its opening day, with trade analysts predicting potential first-day earnings of around ₹20 crore. However, its actual box office success will hinge on word-of-mouth reviews and whether the makers rely on artificial means to inflate its initial numbers

article_image5

During a recent promotional event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude for being chosen to portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He described it as a great honor and thanked director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for entrusting him with the role. He emphasized the importance of making the historical figure’s legacy known beyond Maharashtra, stating that while people in the state are well aware of the history, it is essential for children across India and even globally to learn about the greatness of their kings

article_image6

Scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has the potential to become the biggest success of Vicky Kaushal’s career

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE Womens Championship: Three superstars who could next challenge for Tiffany Strattons golden belt

WWE Women's Championship: Three superstars who could next challenge for Tiffany Stratton’s golden belt

WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode

WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks contraversy MEG

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks controversy

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, others get National Commission for Women summons over 'obscene' remarks

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award NTI

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award

Recent Stories

Afghanistan AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture snt

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type MEG

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12 ATG

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency MEG

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

Valentines Day 2025 8 actresses who married foreigners ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 8 actresses who married foreigners

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon