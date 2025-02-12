'Chhaava' Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal starrer nearly sells THIS many tickets before release; Check

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is generating strong pre-release buzz. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life, the film has impressive advance bookings. Releasing on February 14, 2025, it aims to be a major box-office success

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Maddock Films, is gaining significant momentum ahead of its release. The period epic has already surpassed 95,000 tickets in advance bookings across major multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis for its opening day

While these pre-sales numbers suggest strong initial interest, industry experts believe they may not entirely reflect organic demand. Reports indicate that external factors have played a role in boosting ticket sales to create the perception of a massive opening. Ultimately, the film’s box office trajectory will depend on audience reception post-release

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava is among the most awaited period dramas of the year. The trailer and promotional material have received a positive response, although one of the film’s songs sparked controversy. Despite this, excitement surrounding the film remains strong

Given the buzz, Chhaava is expected to perform well on its opening day, with trade analysts predicting potential first-day earnings of around ₹20 crore. However, its actual box office success will hinge on word-of-mouth reviews and whether the makers rely on artificial means to inflate its initial numbers

During a recent promotional event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude for being chosen to portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He described it as a great honor and thanked director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for entrusting him with the role. He emphasized the importance of making the historical figure’s legacy known beyond Maharashtra, stating that while people in the state are well aware of the history, it is essential for children across India and even globally to learn about the greatness of their kings

Scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has the potential to become the biggest success of Vicky Kaushal’s career

