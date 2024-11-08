Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 20 Lakh Bvlgari watch

Film celebrities are at the forefront of buying expensive items. Among the actresses, Samantha is in the lead in this regard. Do you know what Samantha bought this time?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

Star actress Samantha is active again. Samantha, who is nearing forty, is cautious about fitness as well as glamour. Sam is as beautiful as challenging young actresses.

article_image2

Samantha was depressed for a while after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. But now she has recovered. She is giving amazing performances in movies and web series with courage. She is also doing photoshoots without any limits in glamour.

article_image3

After a year and a half, Samantha will be seen on screen. She has accepted web series in Bollywood. She acted in the remake of the Hollywood web series 'Citadel'. Samantha's name will resonate across the country in this series directed by Raj D.K.

article_image4

Samantha has done a lot of promotion for the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She came to an event wearing a snake-shaped watch. It is said that its price is 20 lakhs. She also wore this watch to the Citadel premiere.

article_image5

The price of this watch online is said to be Rs 19,27,000. Jr NTR is also one of the lovers of expensive watches in Tollywood. Samantha is now focusing more on Bollywood. Naga Chaitanya is said to be getting ready to marry actress Shobhita.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read

Vijay Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother RBA

'Vijay's Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price dmn

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats ATG

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon