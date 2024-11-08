Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 20 Lakh Bvlgari watch

Film celebrities are at the forefront of buying expensive items. Among the actresses, Samantha is in the lead in this regard. Do you know what Samantha bought this time?

Star actress Samantha is active again. Samantha, who is nearing forty, is cautious about fitness as well as glamour. Sam is as beautiful as challenging young actresses.

Samantha was depressed for a while after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. But now she has recovered. She is giving amazing performances in movies and web series with courage. She is also doing photoshoots without any limits in glamour.

After a year and a half, Samantha will be seen on screen. She has accepted web series in Bollywood. She acted in the remake of the Hollywood web series 'Citadel'. Samantha's name will resonate across the country in this series directed by Raj D.K.

Samantha has done a lot of promotion for the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She came to an event wearing a snake-shaped watch. It is said that its price is 20 lakhs. She also wore this watch to the Citadel premiere.

The price of this watch online is said to be Rs 19,27,000. Jr NTR is also one of the lovers of expensive watches in Tollywood. Samantha is now focusing more on Bollywood. Naga Chaitanya is said to be getting ready to marry actress Shobhita.

