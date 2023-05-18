Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur takes internet by storm in lavender bling saree on day 3

Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous Day 3 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 blew up the Internet. The actress published a tonne of fresh images from the coveted annual occasion. Look at her gorgeous pictures:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is on the picturesque French Riviera. Mrunal Thakur displayed photos of her appearance on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a long pallu with her silver-lavender saree.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to the actress's red-carpet ensemble at Cannes 2023, all her fans were satisfied. Even her celebrity acquaintances, like Samantha, are impressed by her festival attire selections.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress was dressed in an embroidered lavender bling saree designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse Jewellery.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sharing a slew of photos on Instagram, she captioned the post: 'Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am'.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her colleague Samantha Ruth Prabhu added 'Love', followed by a heart symbol on Thakur's post, appreciating her choice of attire.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram