Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur takes internet by storm in lavender bling saree on day 3
Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous Day 3 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 blew up the Internet. The actress published a tonne of fresh images from the coveted annual occasion. Look at her gorgeous pictures:
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is on the picturesque French Riviera. Mrunal Thakur displayed photos of her appearance on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a long pallu with her silver-lavender saree.
According to the actress's red-carpet ensemble at Cannes 2023, all her fans were satisfied. Even her celebrity acquaintances, like Samantha, are impressed by her festival attire selections.
The actress was dressed in an embroidered lavender bling saree designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse Jewellery.
Sharing a slew of photos on Instagram, she captioned the post: 'Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am'.
Her colleague Samantha Ruth Prabhu added 'Love', followed by a heart symbol on Thakur's post, appreciating her choice of attire.
In Cannes, Mrunal is there to represent Grey Goose. She is eager to network with international filmmakers, discover new chances, and present the best Indian filmmaking at the prestigious film festival.