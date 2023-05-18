Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur takes internet by storm in lavender bling saree on day 3

    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous Day 3 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 blew up the Internet. The actress published a tonne of fresh images from the coveted annual occasion. Look at her gorgeous pictures:

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is on the picturesque French Riviera. Mrunal Thakur displayed photos of her appearance on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a long pallu with her silver-lavender saree.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the actress's red-carpet ensemble at Cannes 2023, all her fans were satisfied. Even her celebrity acquaintances, like Samantha, are impressed by her festival attire selections. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress was dressed in an embroidered lavender bling saree designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse Jewellery.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing a slew of photos on Instagram, she captioned the post: 'Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am'.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her colleague Samantha Ruth Prabhu added 'Love', followed by a heart symbol on Thakur's post, appreciating her choice of attire.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In Cannes, Mrunal is there to represent Grey Goose. She is eager to network with international filmmakers, discover new chances, and present the best Indian filmmaking at the prestigious film festival. 

