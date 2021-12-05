Bride to be Katrina Kaif to Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut, more snapped in and around Mumbai (PICTURES)

Here is your daily dose of star-spotting in Mumbai. The camera caught several celebs in and out of the city in style; don't miss it



Bride to be Katrina Kaif stepped out in Mumbai sported in some comfy athleisure like a white tank-top with neon green leggings with white sneakers.

According to reports, the mother of the bride (Katrina Kaif) Suzanne Turquotte was seen stepping out for some last minutes shopping. She looks happy and very excited, holding some shopping bags.



Sunny Leone and her handsome husband Daniel Weber were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both looked happy and was posing for the camera. Daniel was holding a Hamleys' bag looks like some surprise for their kids.



Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was seen outside Mumbai private airport. The actress is currently in the news because of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case and her leaked pictures with the conman.



After visiting Krishna Janmabhoomi, Punjab Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai in style. A few days ago, Kangana alleged that her car was ‘attacked' by several protesters and farmers while entering Punjab from Himachal Pradesh.

Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mathani were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and pose happily posed for the camera wearing very comfortable outfits.