Bigg Boss Telugu season 8: Did Gangavva suffer heart attack inside the house? Read on

An unexpected incident unfolded in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. Reports suggest Gangavva suffered a heart attack, and this news is currently going viral on social media.



Gangavva entered the Bigg Boss house two weeks ago as a wild card entry. Along with her, Avinash, Rohini, Hariteja, Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, Mehaboob, and Gautam also entered the house after five weeks.

Gangavva, a Season 4 contestant, enjoyed immense popularity among viewers, resulting in substantial votes. Fellow contestants were hesitant to nominate her, fearing negative repercussions from the audience. Despite occasional health issues and the challenging environment of the Bigg Boss house, Gangavva remained determined to compete and win the title.

After seven weeks, Gangavva's health deteriorated, leading to her exit on doctor's advice. Her return as a wild card entry in Season 8 faced significant opposition on social media, with viewers expressing concerns about her impact on the game and overall entertainment value. Despite this, she was given another chance.

News of Gangavva's alleged heart attack caused a stir among fans and on social media. However, some sources claim it was a prank, part of a Bigg Boss task to shock fellow contestants. Official confirmation is awaited. If true, this incident could spark backlash against the show for its insensitive tasks.

In week 7, Naga Manikanta self-eliminated despite receiving audience votes, disappointing his fans. Nominations for week 8 are underway, with Mehaboob, Prerana, Vishnupriya, Nayani Pavani, Nikhil, and Prithviraj reportedly nominated. One of them will exit the house next week.

Seven contestants have been eliminated so far. The current season faces criticism for not matching the excitement of Season 7. Who will be eliminated this week?

