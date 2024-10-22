Bigg Boss Telugu season 8: Did Gangavva suffer heart attack inside the house? Read on

An unexpected incident unfolded in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. Reports suggest Gangavva suffered a heart attack, and this news is currently going viral on social media. 
 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

Gangavva entered the Bigg Boss house two weeks ago as a wild card entry. Along with her, Avinash, Rohini, Hariteja, Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, Mehaboob, and Gautam also entered the house after five weeks.

article_image2

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Gangavva, a Season 4 contestant, enjoyed immense popularity among viewers, resulting in substantial votes. Fellow contestants were hesitant to nominate her, fearing negative repercussions from the audience. Despite occasional health issues and the challenging environment of the Bigg Boss house, Gangavva remained determined to compete and win the title.

article_image3

After seven weeks, Gangavva's health deteriorated, leading to her exit on doctor's advice. Her return as a wild card entry in Season 8 faced significant opposition on social media, with viewers expressing concerns about her impact on the game and overall entertainment value. Despite this, she was given another chance.

article_image4

News of Gangavva's alleged heart attack caused a stir among fans and on social media. However, some sources claim it was a prank, part of a Bigg Boss task to shock fellow contestants. Official confirmation is awaited. If true, this incident could spark backlash against the show for its insensitive tasks.

article_image5

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

In week 7, Naga Manikanta self-eliminated despite receiving audience votes, disappointing his fans. Nominations for week 8 are underway, with Mehaboob, Prerana, Vishnupriya, Nayani Pavani, Nikhil, and Prithviraj reportedly nominated. One of them will exit the house next week.

article_image6

Seven contestants have been eliminated so far. The current season faces criticism for not matching the excitement of Season 7. Who will be eliminated this week?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khosla's allegations of Jigra copying Savi: "Can't stop any..." RTM

Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khosla’s allegations of Jigra copying Savi: "Can’t stop any..."

Singham Again': Salman Khan to have cameo as Chulbul Panday in Ajay Devgn starrer? Here's what we know ATG

'Singham Again': Salman Khan to have cameo as Chulbul Panday in Ajay Devgn starrer? Here's what we know

Happy Birthday Tisha...', Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti Chopra on her birthday [PHOTO] ATG

'Happy Birthday Tisha...', Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti Chopra on her birthday [PHOTO]

Disha Patani returns to Mumbai after promoting 'Kanguva' in Delhi - WATCH ATG

Disha Patani returns to Mumbai after promoting 'Kanguva' in Delhi - WATCH

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon