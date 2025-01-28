Bigg Boss Tamil star Jacquline's Childhood Photo Goes Viral

A childhood photo of a female contestant who won the hearts of people by participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is going viral.

Bigg Boss Golden Girl

Bigg Boss has been held in Tamil for the past 8 years. Kamal Haasan hosted the first 7 seasons. Vijay Sethupathi hosted the 8th season. A childhood photo of a contestant who was celebrated by fans is going viral.

Bigg Boss Season 8

Eliminations happen every week in Bigg Boss. The contestant with the fewest votes is eliminated. One contestant in Bigg Boss Season 8 was nominated for all 15 weeks but was not eliminated by the public. She eliminated herself.

Bigg Boss Jacquline

Jacquline holds the record for being nominated the most times in Bigg Boss history. She was eliminated for not retrieving the money bag on time. Despite reaching the final week, her chance was lost due to a 2-second delay.

Jacquline Won People's Hearts

Fans affectionately call Jacquline "Golden Girl." Her elimination episode had the highest TRP. Despite missing the trophy, she gained public love. She grew up under her mother's care. She gained fame by hosting Vijay TV's Kalakka Povathu Yaaru and acted in the serial Thenmozhi.

Jacquline's Childhood Photo

Jacquline played Nayanthara's sister in Kolamaavu Kokila. After a lack of opportunities, Bigg Boss brought her fame, and film offers are expected. Her childhood photo is viral.

