Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Sathya OUT from Vijay Sethupathi's game show

Bigg Boss Elimination: This week's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 elimination saw the departure of a contestant. This summary provides details about the evicted housemate.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has crossed 70 days of broadcast. Hosted by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, the show currently features 15 contestants: Muthukumaran, Arun, Sathya, Vishal, Jeffrey, Ranjith, Raanav, Ryan, Deepak, Manjari, Jacqueline, Sowndarya, Pavithra, Anshitha, and Dharshika, all competing for the Bigg Boss title.

Bigg Boss with Vijay Sethupathi

Bigg Boss is known for its twists. This season, after eight weeks of single evictions, Vijay Sethupathi announced a double eviction in the ninth week, eliminating Sachana and RJ Anandi. This week also hinted at a double eviction and a possible mid-week eviction.

Bigg Boss Elimination

With no mid-week eviction, Vijay Sethupathi surprised everyone at the start of the weekend episode by announcing the eliminated contestant. As fans waited, he revealed the name from a card in his overcoat.

Sathya Eliminated This Week

Sathya, having received the fewest votes, was evicted. Vijay Sethupathi sent her home at the beginning of the episode. Sathya herself had expressed surprise at surviving so many weeks without doing much, leading to her elimination.

