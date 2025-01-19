Muthukumaran has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. Let's find out who secured the second position.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Highlights: Know winner, runner up and more

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, which started on October 6th last year, concluded today after 105 days. The finalists were Ryan, Soundarya, Muthukumaran, Vishal, and Pavithra. Contestants from this season returned to the Bigg Boss house for two weeks to celebrate Pongal.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Money Task

Bigg Boss introduced a money task in the final week. The task involved retrieving a briefcase with money from outside the house within a specified time. Muthukumaran won 50,000 by retrieving the first briefcase.

Bigg Boss Finalists and Money Task

Ryan and Pavithra retrieved the briefcase with 2 lakhs. Vishal successfully retrieved the 5 lakh briefcase. The 8 lakh briefcase was not retrieved within the time limit, leading to Jacqueline's mid-week elimination.

Bigg Boss 8 Winner Muthukumaran

The winner was chosen based on audience votes. Muthukumaran received the most votes and was declared the winner. The second position remained uncertain.

Bigg Boss 8 Runner-Up Soundariya

While it was initially believed that Vishal secured the second position, Soundarya ultimately emerged as the runner-up. Vishal came in third, followed by Pavithra and Ryan in fourth and fifth place respectively.

