Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra to fund his prize money Rs 50 lakh for education of his staff's children

TV star Karan Veer Mehra captured hearts when he stated that he would use his Bigg Boss 18 prize money to finance the education of his staff's children.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 6:40 PM IST

Actor Karan Veer Mehra defeated Vivian Dsena to win Bigg Boss 18. In addition to the trophy, Karan received a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The actor has opted to use his award money for a worthy cause. Karan indicated that he intends to utilise the profits to support the education of his employees' children.

During an interview with Mid-Day, when questioned about his intentions for the prize money, Karan said that he had yet to receive the money from his prior reality show triumph.

“I haven't yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff's children. This is something I've been considering for a while. I'm already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them,” he said.

Social media users and his fans praised KV's great gesture. One comment read, "Winner for a reason." Another fan commented, "KV is a man with a heart of gold." Another wrote, "King for a reason. You are a very good person, Karan. I am proud that I have supported you in the Bigg Boss house since day one." 

An Instagram user added, "Showing why he deserved to win." Another said, "Winner with a heart of gold."

Karan Veer Mehra beat Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to win Bigg Boss 18. The actor wowed viewers with his funny and entertaining manner. Fans especially admired his strong friendships with Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Some housemates were expecting Vivian or Rajat to win, therefore his victory surprised them.

Karan Veer Mehra is a well-known television actor who rose to prominence with his part in the long-running series Pavitra Rishta. Since then, he has been in various television programs, including Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, as well as films like Drona, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Ragini MMS 2. He has previously won Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality program Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

