Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's aggressive move leaves Chum Darang injured in Ticket to Finale task [WATCH]

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 18 brought another intense moment, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats. In the Ticket to Finale task, the competition heated up as housemates battled it out for a chance to secure their place in the grand finale. The stakes have never been higher, with each contestant giving their all to stay in the game.

The tension peaked during a dramatic moment between Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena. Both were engaged in a physical contest, pulling opposite ends of a stretcher. The rules of the task made it clear that neither could let go, resulting in Vivian aggressively dragging Chum. This caused her to fall to the ground, fueling more drama in the house.

As the task unfolded, support for each contestant intensified. Karan Veer Mehra, who was playing for Chum, became visibly upset when he saw her being pulled and dragged by Vivian. He confronted Vivian and challenged him to show his aggression elsewhere. The altercation between Karan and Vivian escalated, drawing in other housemates like Avinash Mishra, who also clashed with Karan.

The tension between the contestants was further aggravated when Eisha Singh and Avinash provoked Karan for his actions. They questioned why he wasn’t giving his full effort. In retaliation, Avinash made a cutting remark about Chum playing the "woman card," which only added to the chaos of the already high-stakes task. The drama continues to unfold, and with the finale approaching, fans eagerly await what happens next. [WATCH]

