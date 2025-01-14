Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena faces backlash for disrespecting Karan Veer Mehra despite friendship claims

Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale on January 19, with intense rivalries and friendships heating up. Vivian Dsena faces backlash over his actions towards Karan Veer Mehra.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Bigg Boss Season 18 is heading towards its grand finale on January 19, with the intense dynamics between contestants heating up. The fierce rivalry and evolving friendships between Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh have made this season unforgettable. The finale promises to be a thrilling event.

In the upcoming episode, Vivian will face tough questions in the media round, particularly about his comments on Karan Veer Mehra. Vivian’s aggressive gameplay during the Ticket To Finale task had already led to a heated confrontation. This round will reveal more about his stance on the ongoing drama.
 

 

Vivian’s early portrayal as a "ladla" (favorite) contestant has sparked some controversy. Critics have questioned his decision to give up his spot for the finale week, suggesting he may have been too focused on maintaining a perfect image. The media is expected to grill him over these actions, adding more fuel to the fire.
 

Chaahat Pandey has been evicted as the finale approaches, leaving the remaining contestants to compete for the coveted Bigg Boss 18 trophy. Vivian, Karanveer, Avinash, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh are all eyeing the win, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who emerges victorious. [WATCH]

