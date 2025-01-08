Bigg Boss 18: Ticket to Finale task intensifies with Karan Veer Mehra's bold choices [watch]

Bigg Boss 18's Ticket to Finale task is heating up with Karan Veer Mehra supporting Chum Darang, while Avinash Mishra plays strategically, causing intense drama and competition.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is heading toward its grand finale on January 19, and excitement is building up among fans. The competition is heating up as some of the most well-known faces are still in the race for the coveted trophy. With the top 9 contestants in the house, the finale is anyone's game.

 

article_image2

This week, the contestants are participating in the "Ticket to Finale" task, which is proving to be a fierce battle. Rajat Dalal is assigned as the task's sanchalak, overseeing the intense challenge where each contestant must run and collect eggs. The winner of each round gains the power to secure a spot for someone else in the finale.

article_image3

Karan Veer Mehra emerged victorious in the first round, but rather than choosing himself, he wrote Chum Darang’s name to help her reach the finale. This act reflects the bond he shares with Chum, as he’s been supporting her throughout the game, even going out of his way to ensure her survival in the house.

 

 

article_image4

Meanwhile, tensions ran high as Avinash Mishra, showing a more strategic side, decided to write his own name on the eggs instead of helping his fellow contestants. The intensity of the task led to physical confrontations, with Karan Veer Mehra being pushed by Avinash. This added a dramatic twist to the competition, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome. [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price

Fixed Deposit Alert: ICICI, Yes Bank among top 7 banks offering highest FD rates for 5 years AJR

From ICICI Bank to Yes Bank, top 7 banks that are offering highest FD rates

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000 RBA

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000

football Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle snt

Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle

Commenting on woman's 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC shk

Commenting on woman’s 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon