Bigg Boss 18: Ticket to Finale task intensifies with Karan Veer Mehra's bold choices [watch]

Bigg Boss 18's Ticket to Finale task is heating up with Karan Veer Mehra supporting Chum Darang, while Avinash Mishra plays strategically, causing intense drama and competition.



Bigg Boss 18 is heading toward its grand finale on January 19, and excitement is building up among fans. The competition is heating up as some of the most well-known faces are still in the race for the coveted trophy. With the top 9 contestants in the house, the finale is anyone's game.

This week, the contestants are participating in the "Ticket to Finale" task, which is proving to be a fierce battle. Rajat Dalal is assigned as the task's sanchalak, overseeing the intense challenge where each contestant must run and collect eggs. The winner of each round gains the power to secure a spot for someone else in the finale.

Karan Veer Mehra emerged victorious in the first round, but rather than choosing himself, he wrote Chum Darang’s name to help her reach the finale. This act reflects the bond he shares with Chum, as he’s been supporting her throughout the game, even going out of his way to ensure her survival in the house.

Meanwhile, tensions ran high as Avinash Mishra, showing a more strategic side, decided to write his own name on the eggs instead of helping his fellow contestants. The intensity of the task led to physical confrontations, with Karan Veer Mehra being pushed by Avinash. This added a dramatic twist to the competition, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome. [WATCH]

