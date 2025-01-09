Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun accuses Karan Veer Mehra of manipulating the game; Read on

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Shrutika Arjun accused Karan Veer Mehra of manipulating the game, sparking a heated argument as tensions escalated among the contestants.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, the competition for the Ticket to Finale Task reached new heights, as contestants fought for their spot in the finale. Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra tried securing their positions, while Karan Veer Mehra took a unique approach, competing for his close friend, Chum Darang.

Tensions escalated during one of the rounds when Avinash blocked Karan's path while he tried to grab the egg. This move allowed Vivian to win the round. Later, Karan confronted Avinash about the incident, and Avinash apologized, but the situation remained tense. The next day, Karan questioned Avinash's intentions.

 

article_image2

Tensions escalated during one of the rounds when Avinash blocked Karan's path while he tried to grab the egg. This move allowed Vivian to win the round. Later, Karan confronted Avinash about the incident, and Avinash apologized, but the situation remained tense. The next day, Karan questioned Avinash's intentions.

article_image3

As the discussion continued, Shrutika Arjun joined the conversation, accusing Karan of fabricating a narrative. Karan grew frustrated and told Shrutika to stay out of it. The argument quickly intensified, with Shrutika calling Karan a “fence-sitter.” Karan then claimed Shrutika was manipulating the situation to make herself appear a victim.

 

article_image4

Vivian later questioned Karan's decision to play for Chum rather than himself, assuming that Karan believed Chum was weak. Karan defended his choice, explaining that his deep friendship with Chum motivated his decision. Shrutika, however, continued to criticize Karan’s strategies, accusing him of being manipulative in the game.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH] ATG

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH]

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Recent Stories

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Tirupati stampede: Four devotees dead, TTD overhauls crowd management plans after chaos vkp

Tirupati stampede: Four devotees dead, TTD overhauls crowd management plans after chaos

Who were the six Naxalites who surrendered before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah? vkp

Who were the six Naxalites who surrendered before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah?

Farah Khan inspired suit designs for women over 50: Elegant, stylish NTI

Farah Khan inspired suit designs for women over 50: Elegant, stylish

Rajinikanth's highly awaited movie 'Coolie' set to release on THIS date; Read on NTI

Rajinikanth's highly awaited movie 'Coolie' set to release on THIS date; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon