Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun accuses Karan Veer Mehra of manipulating the game; Read on
In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Shrutika Arjun accused Karan Veer Mehra of manipulating the game, sparking a heated argument as tensions escalated among the contestants.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, the competition for the Ticket to Finale Task reached new heights, as contestants fought for their spot in the finale. Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra tried securing their positions, while Karan Veer Mehra took a unique approach, competing for his close friend, Chum Darang.
Tensions escalated during one of the rounds when Avinash blocked Karan's path while he tried to grab the egg. This move allowed Vivian to win the round. Later, Karan confronted Avinash about the incident, and Avinash apologized, but the situation remained tense. The next day, Karan questioned Avinash's intentions.
As the discussion continued, Shrutika Arjun joined the conversation, accusing Karan of fabricating a narrative. Karan grew frustrated and told Shrutika to stay out of it. The argument quickly intensified, with Shrutika calling Karan a “fence-sitter.” Karan then claimed Shrutika was manipulating the situation to make herself appear a victim.
Vivian later questioned Karan's decision to play for Chum rather than himself, assuming that Karan believed Chum was weak. Karan defended his choice, explaining that his deep friendship with Chum motivated his decision. Shrutika, however, continued to criticize Karan’s strategies, accusing him of being manipulative in the game.