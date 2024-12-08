Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals why she was replaced by Malaika Arora in 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals she was replaced by Malaika Arora in the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Dil Se after Farah Khan’s weight concerns, on Bigg Boss 18.



Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, a current contestant on Bigg Boss 18, recently revealed a surprising story from her early career. She was initially offered a role in the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se.

However, the opportunity slipped away when choreographer Farah Khan asked Shilpa to lose weight. Days later, Farah informed Shilpa that she was replaced by Malaika Arora, leaving Shilpa stunned by the abrupt decision.

During a conversation on Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa humorously recalled Farah telling her, “You are fat for the song.” This candid moment left fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra laughing, adding his own witty remark.

Currently, Shilpa Shirodkar is facing eviction along with fellow contestants Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Karan Veer Mehra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who stays in the game.

