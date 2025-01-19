Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan bring back 'Do Mastanae' moment on stage during grand finale

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale saw Aamir Khan and Salman Khan recreate their iconic ‘Do Mastanae’ moment, bringing excitement and nostalgia, while top contestants vied for the trophy.

In an exciting turn of events at the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan joined his long-time friend and co-star Salman Khan on stage. The duo recreated memorable moments from their iconic 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, delighting fans with their playful chemistry. Aamir, along with his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was present to promote their upcoming film Loveyapa. The sight of the two stars back together on stage brought a wave of nostalgia to their fans.

A Stellar Stage Appearance With A Bike Ride The excitement didn’t stop there. Aamir and Salman shared the stage in style, hopping onto a bike and riding it across the set, as the crowd erupted in cheers. Their fun-filled moment had fans reminiscing about their unforgettable scenes from Andaz Apna Apna. This special moment added to the already electrifying atmosphere of the Bigg Boss 18 finale, which saw the top six contestants vying for the title.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: The Top Contenders and Prize The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale saw the top six contestants—Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra—competing for the prestigious trophy. As the finale progressed, it was revealed that the winner would receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, the same amount given to the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui. The stakes were high, and the suspense kept viewers hooked.

Special Guests and Surprises at the Finale Apart from Aamir and his team, the grand finale featured other celebrities like the cast of Sky Force, who joined Salman Khan to promote their film. However, there was a slight change in plans as Akshay Kumar, who was initially expected to join the finale, left due to a schedule delay. Instead, debutant actor Veer Pahariya took the stage with Salman to promote his upcoming film, adding to the star-studded event.

