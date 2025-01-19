Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Eisha Singh vs Chum Darang – Who is at the bottom with votes?

As the Bigg Boss 18 finale approaches, speculation grows over Eisha Singh and Chum Darang's voting position, with Eisha believed to have received the fewest votes, raising elimination concerns.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 10:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

With just hours left until the Bigg Boss 18 finale, viewers are eagerly speculating about the fate of the contestants. As the show heads into its final phase, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh reportedly stand in the bottom two, with Eisha believed to have received the least votes, sparking conversations about her potential elimination.
 

article_image2

Tight Voting Battle in the Final Hours
The competition in the Bigg Boss 18 finale has been intense, with the top contenders battling for the coveted title. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal are currently leading in votes, maintaining a close fight for the top spot. As fans continue to vote, the race to the finish is growing more thrilling.
 

article_image3

Eisha Singh and Chum Darang's Struggle
As speculation mounts about Eisha Singh’s position in the voting, many fans are wondering if she will be the first to exit the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding her elimination. The uncertainty is adding an extra layer of suspense to the grand finale.

article_image4

The Grand Finale: Who Will Take the Trophy?
With the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale set to air tonight, all eyes are on the top vote contenders. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal are inching closer to securing the win, but with voting trends constantly shifting, it’s anyone’s game. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused slept at Bandra bus stop after incident, cops find suspicious items in bag snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused slept at Bandra bus stop after incident, cops find suspicious items in bag

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign NTI

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign

Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale- First glimpse at the stunning prize NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale– First glimpse at the stunning prize

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused Bangladeshi national sent to 5-day police custody snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi accused sent to 5-day police custody, cops cite international conspiracy

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops confirm attacker is Bangladeshi, find accused's birth certificate snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops confirm attacker is Bangladeshi, find accused's birth certificate

Recent Stories

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Djokovic booed by Melbourne crowd as Serbian star ignores on-court interview (WATCH) hrd

Australian Open 2025: Djokovic booed by Melbourne crowd as Serbian star ignores on-court interview (WATCH)

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Award Winners: Know who was the Best Strategist to Task Beast to Best Captain and more RBA

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Know who was the Best Strategist to Task Beast to Best Captain and more

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan bring back 'Do Mastanae' moment on stage during grand finale NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan bring back 'Do Mastanae' moment on stage during grand finale

Neeraj Chopra wedding PHOTOS: Olympic Gold medallist marries Himani in a dreamy private ceremony

Neeraj Chopra wedding PHOTOS: Olympic Gold medallist marries Himani in a dreamy private ceremony

Bigg Boss Tamil Winners names from season 1 to 8; know prize details RBA

Bigg Boss Tamil Winners names from season 1 to 8; know prize details

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon