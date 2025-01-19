Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Eisha Singh vs Chum Darang – Who is at the bottom with votes?

As the Bigg Boss 18 finale approaches, speculation grows over Eisha Singh and Chum Darang's voting position, with Eisha believed to have received the fewest votes, raising elimination concerns.



With just hours left until the Bigg Boss 18 finale, viewers are eagerly speculating about the fate of the contestants. As the show heads into its final phase, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh reportedly stand in the bottom two, with Eisha believed to have received the least votes, sparking conversations about her potential elimination.



Tight Voting Battle in the Final Hours

The competition in the Bigg Boss 18 finale has been intense, with the top contenders battling for the coveted title. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal are currently leading in votes, maintaining a close fight for the top spot. As fans continue to vote, the race to the finish is growing more thrilling.



Eisha Singh and Chum Darang's Struggle

As speculation mounts about Eisha Singh’s position in the voting, many fans are wondering if she will be the first to exit the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding her elimination. The uncertainty is adding an extra layer of suspense to the grand finale.

The Grand Finale: Who Will Take the Trophy?

With the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale set to air tonight, all eyes are on the top vote contenders. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal are inching closer to securing the win, but with voting trends constantly shifting, it’s anyone’s game. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious.

Latest Videos