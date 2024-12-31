Bigg Boss 18: Did Karan Veer Mehra get birthday kiss from Chum Darang in the bathroom? [WATCH]

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's growing bond in Bigg Boss 18 sparks rumors after a bathroom moment. Chum confirms a kiss, adding more intrigue to their relationship.



Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's growing bond in Bigg Boss 18 has been a topic of much speculation among fans. Their chemistry on the show has caught the audience’s attention, especially after the latest episode where Karan celebrated his birthday with the contestants, sparking curiosity over their actions.

The duo created a buzz when they entered the bathroom together, reportedly to clean it, leaving the door closed for a few minutes. Chum later teased the situation while chatting with Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar, mentioning how Bigg Boss had turned off the exhaust fan during their time inside the bathroom.



Karan, sitting beside Chum, couldn't hide his blush when Shrutika jokingly asked if they shared a kiss. Chum responded, confirming that they did indeed kiss, much to the surprise of the other contestants. The playful conversation around their moment of affection added to the ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss house.

In a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan openly confessed his romantic feelings for Chum, while she hinted at potentially reconciling with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had been in a long-term relationship. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18. [WATCH]

