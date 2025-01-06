Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey cries as Karan Veer Mehra provokes her with taunts [WATCH]

In Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat Pandey breaks down after Karan Veer Mehra’s taunts about her secret boyfriend, escalating tensions and revealing hidden emotional struggles within the house.

Tensions escalate inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as Chaahat Pandey loses her temper. In an upcoming episode, she breaks down after Karan Veer Mehra mocks her alleged "secret boyfriend." The emotional scene reveals Chaahat’s vulnerability, hinting at personal struggles amid the ongoing reality show competition.



During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan exposed Chaahat’s secret relationship, which had been hidden for five years. While Chaahat denied having a boyfriend, Salman showed a picture of her with an anniversary cake, further fueling speculation. Her mother had earlier contradicted her claims of being single.

In a new promo, Karan taunts Chaahat about celebrating her anniversary while supposedly being busy with work. This remark enrages her, leading to an intense outburst. Chaahat tells Karan to "get lost" and threatens to speak out, hinting at more undisclosed matters. Her anger intensifies as she throws objects at him, visibly upset.

The drama unfolds with new revelations, including Avinash Mishra’s claims about Chaahat’s secret boyfriend sending gifts on set. Despite her denials, the ongoing tension and emotional confrontations suggest more to the story, keeping viewers hooked. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next developments in this high-stakes reality show. [WATCH]

