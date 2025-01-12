Bigg Boss 18: After Shrutika Arjun, who will be evicted next– Rajat Dalal or Chahat Pandey?

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its grand finale on January 19. Before that, a shocking eviction is expected, with Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey in the danger zone for elimination.



The countdown for the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is on, with the show set to conclude on Sunday, January 19. After months of drama, the show is gearing up for a blockbuster finish. However, before the grand finale, there’s one final twist in store for the audience.



Ahead of the finale, a shocking eviction is expected, and this time, Rajat Dalal's exit is anticipated. Following Shrutika Arjun Raaj’s elimination, which was announced after she received the least votes, another contestant is likely to face the same fate before the finale episode airs.

In an intense BB Chunaav task, nominated contestants were asked to deliver speeches, explaining why they deserve to stay in the house and criticizing their competitors. While Chahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal managed to secure their place in the house, Shrutika couldn’t survive the public vote.

With Rajat Dalal now in the danger zone, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if he will be the next to leave. Salman Khan will announce the eviction results on Sunday, January 12, one week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Latest Videos