Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shares emotional journey, reveals how he survived on daily income of Rs 60

Meta: Bigg Boss 17 Update: Munawar Faruqui reflects on his hurdles and shares how he survived on a daily income of Rs 60. Viewers term his story 'inspirational'.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

We've seen how the Bigg Boss house may provide many opportunities for housemates to reflect. This makes them emotional, and the audience realises how far they've come. Munawar Faruqui went through something similar on Bigg Boss 17's most recent episode.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Munawar told his housemates that he lost his mother when he was 13 and a half years old. He had to start working to earn a livelihood because his family was not financially stable at the time. He began working in a kitchenware shop for Rs.60 per day.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Munawar and the other housemates became upset as a result, and Munawar's statements demonstrated how difficult it would have been to work at such a young age.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Munawar Faruqui exemplifies how to face life's problems with tenacity and courage. Many viewers have already expressed how moved they are by his narrative.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

We are confident that, just as in his life, Munawar will be able to overcome the different hardships on the programme with his resolve to emerge even stronger!