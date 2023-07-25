Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa’s BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Monalisa sexy video: One of the Bhojpuri actress' songs, ‘Piritiya ke bani piyasal,’ has recently gone viral online. The song's YouTube video has crossed over 3.3M views and 5.4k plus comments. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, the boldest Indian actress and dancer, with many films in her kitty from Bhojpuri to Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa was also featured in Bigg Boss. Monalisa charms audiences with her fiery dancing and expressive gestures. Her song "Piritiya ke bani piyasal" went viral.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With more than 3.3M views and 5.4k plus comments, Monalisa's song is worth watching. Also Read: HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla raises heat in sexy Red floral print bra

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from the Bhojpuri movie ‘Hitler’ and is sung by Pamila Jain. Lyrics and Music are given by S.Kumar and Tasauwer.

