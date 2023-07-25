Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa’s BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube-WATCH

Monalisa sexy video: One of the Bhojpuri actress' songs, ‘Piritiya ke bani piyasal,’ has recently gone viral online. The song's YouTube video has crossed over 3.3M views and 5.4k plus comments.

Monalisa, the boldest Indian actress and dancer, with many films in her kitty from Bhojpuri to Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.

Monalisa has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

Monalisa was also featured in Bigg Boss. Monalisa charms audiences with her fiery dancing and expressive gestures. Her song "Piritiya ke bani piyasal" went viral.



With more than 3.3M views and 5.4k plus comments, Monalisa's song is worth watching.

The song is from the Bhojpuri movie ‘Hitler’ and is sung by Pamila Jain. Lyrics and Music are given by S.Kumar and Tasauwer.