Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's bold song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi' from the film Intqaam received 12,444,714 views on YouTube.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Famous actress Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav are known as the industry's " popular jodi." They keep drawing attention with their sensual dancing videos.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The duo sets the bar for other on-screen pairs. When they publish a video, it instantly goes viral online. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Additionally, over time, older videos of them keep appearing online. On the Internet, their old song is currently popular once more.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
In this video, Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani can be seen romancing in the bedroom and in a park. With her daring and seductive dancing skills, Kajal Raghwani entices the actor.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Fans are loving the song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi", which shows some passionate moments in the video. You can't keep your eyes off of them because of their chemistry. You'll undoubtedly like this video.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Fans are squabbling about this video like crazy. Fans are gushing over the video in the comments section, and it has earned 12,444,714 views on YouTube.