Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's bold song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi' from the film Intqaam received 12,444,714 views on YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Famous actress Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav are known as the industry's " popular jodi." They keep drawing attention with their sensual dancing videos.

The duo sets the bar for other on-screen pairs. When they publish a video, it instantly goes viral online. (WATCH VIDEO)

Additionally, over time, older videos of them keep appearing online. On the Internet, their old song is currently popular once more.

In this video, Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani can be seen romancing in the bedroom and in a park. With her daring and seductive dancing skills, Kajal Raghwani entices the actor.

Fans are loving the song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi", which shows some passionate moments in the video. You can't keep your eyes off of them because of their chemistry. You'll undoubtedly like this video.

