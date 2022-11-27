Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's bold song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi' from the film Intqaam received 12,444,714 views on YouTube.  

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Famous actress Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav are known as the industry's " popular jodi." They keep drawing attention with their sensual dancing videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo sets the bar for other on-screen pairs. When they publish a video, it instantly goes viral online. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Additionally, over time, older videos of them keep appearing online. On the Internet, their old song is currently popular once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this video, Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani can be seen romancing in the bedroom and in a park. With her daring and seductive dancing skills, Kajal Raghwani entices the actor.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are loving the song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi", which shows some passionate moments in the video. You can't keep your eyes off of them because of their chemistry. You'll undoubtedly like this video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are squabbling about this video like crazy. Fans are gushing over the video in the comments section, and it has earned 12,444,714 views on YouTube. 

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 1st wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple will celebrate their special day

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    (HOT Pictures and Video) Namrata Malla's sexy dance moves in bikini top showing off her coverage goes VIRAL

    Six days after border violence, Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; check details

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

