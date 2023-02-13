Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD rain dance on ‘Tip Tip Barasta Pani’ goes VIRAL
Kajal Raghwani SEXY dance: On 'Tip Tip Barasta Pani,' Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani have a hot chemistry. A video of the Bhojpuri stars has gone viral again again.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani: Bhojpuri songs are becoming extremely popular these days. Everyone like the song.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Everyone like the tunes. Fans also display affection for the performers, which is why they have a large fan base on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The most popular on-screen Jodi is Khesari Lal and actress Kajal Raghwani. A video of Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani has gone viral again.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connections, and they make the films worth watching.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been seen over 3,135,018 times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi.