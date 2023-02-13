Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD rain dance on ‘Tip Tip Barasta Pani’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY dance: On 'Tip Tip Barasta Pani,' Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani have a hot chemistry. A video of the Bhojpuri stars has gone viral again again.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani: Bhojpuri songs are becoming extremely popular these days. Everyone like the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Everyone like the tunes. Fans also display affection for the performers, which is why they have a large fan base on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The most popular on-screen Jodi is Khesari Lal and actress Kajal Raghwani. A video of Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani has gone viral again.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connections, and they make the films worth watching.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been seen over 3,135,018 times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara vma

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India vma

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India

    Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets vma

    Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru RBA

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

    Bhumi Pednekar witnessed kissing mystery man after Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception; video went viral vma

    Bhumi Pednekar upped style quotient in her golden saree at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception bash

    Recent Stories

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara vma

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara

    Akshara Singh SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' is perfect for festivities RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' is perfect for fe

    Valentines Day 2023: Here's how to download and send WhatsApp special stickers - adt

    Valentine's Day 2023: Here's how to download and send WhatsApp special stickers

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Happy Valentines Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon