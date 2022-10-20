Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's romantic rain dance in 'Karela Man Pat Jayi' is a must WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey seduces Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, in this hit song ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ from AASHIK AAWARA is going viral on YouTube- take a look



Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. The song ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ from the film AASHIK AAWARA is going viral.

The song ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ features Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral on social media and YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

The Nirahua and Amrapali song is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video. The song is sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana, written by Pyare Lal Yadav.

This couple's fans love watching them together on-screen. They enjoy more popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.



More than 9.3 million people have viewed this outstanding song by Nirahua and Amrapali. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular.

On the other side, the Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video.

