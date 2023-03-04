Bhojpuri Holi songs: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's romantic video will spicy up your festival-WATCH

Meta: Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani's passionate Holi romance in 'E Rani Hum Intajar Kar Tani' is going viral this festive celebration; take a look



Bhojpuri Holi songs are becoming increasingly popular on social media. Khesari Lal's videos and songs continue to make news.

Fans have also been spotted pouring affection on their favourite actors, including Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

This is the most popular pair in the business. As their old movies reappear on the Internet, they cause mayhem. Once again, this couple's amorous Holi video is driving viewers wild.



In this song, you can hear Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's Holi romance. The pair's song 'E Rani Hum Intajar Kar Tani' is hugely successful. This couple's on-screen chemistry is scorching.

In this video, Kajal Raghwani looks pretty beautiful at night, while Khesari Lal also looks like a hero in a nightgown.

