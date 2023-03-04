Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri Holi songs: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's romantic video will spicy up your festival-WATCH

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Meta: Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani's passionate Holi romance in 'E Rani Hum Intajar Kar Tani' is going viral this festive celebration; take a look
     

     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri Holi songs are becoming increasingly popular on social media. Khesari Lal's videos and songs continue to make news.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans have also been spotted pouring affection on their favourite actors, including Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is the most popular pair in the business. As their old movies reappear on the Internet, they cause mayhem. Once again, this couple's amorous Holi video is driving viewers wild.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this song, you can hear Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's Holi romance. The pair's song 'E Rani Hum Intajar Kar Tani' is hugely successful. This couple's on-screen chemistry is scorching.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this video, Kajal Raghwani looks pretty beautiful at night, while Khesari Lal also looks like a hero in a nightgown. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Regarding the fans' reactions, they are going wild after seeing this heated relationship between these two. This video has gained 19 million views, and admirers can be seen leaving comments of support.

    -->

