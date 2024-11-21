AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Rolls Royce to BMW; luxury car collection of the music maestro

Following A.R. Rahman's divorce, details of his assets, including his impressive luxury car collection featuring Rolls Royce, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, have been revealed

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 9:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

AR Rahman's Car Collection

The news of A.R. Rahman's divorce has become a topic of discussion. Saira's lawyer announced the separation with deep regret. A.R. Rahman commented on this unexpected decision

article_image2

AR Rahman's Car Collection

A.R. Rahman and Saira's 29-year marriage has ended. This news has shocked the film industry and fans. Details of A.R. Rahman's assets, including his car collection, have emerged

article_image3

AR Rahman's Car Collection

A.R. Rahman has a fondness for cars, owning several luxury vehicles, including Range Rover, BMW, and Mercedes. Details about the price and features of these cars are highlighted. Rolls Royce Ghost, admired for its design and quality, costs between ₹4 crore and ₹9 crore in India

article_image4

AR Rahman's Car Collection

Besides a Rolls Royce, AR Rahman owns a BMW 7 Series, valued at ₹2 crore. He also has a Mercedes-Benz S-Class diesel, priced around ₹1.86 crore

article_image5

AR Rahman's Car Collection

A.R. Rahman also owns an Audi Q7, with a starting price of ₹88.66 lakh and a top model priced at ₹97.84 lakh. His collection also includes a Range Rover Vogue SUV, costing between ₹3 and ₹5 crore

