Music maestro AR Rahman and bassist Mohini Dey both announced their divorces around the same time, sparking rumors of a link. This article clarifies the situation and debunks the rumors

AR Rahman, Mohini Dey

Composer AR Rahman's divorce announcement from his wife Saira Banu has shocked fans. The reason for their separation after 29 years of marriage remains undisclosed

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

Musician Mohini Dey, who has worked with AR Rahman, also announced her divorce. The timing led to rumors of a connection. AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer, Vandana Shah, clarified the situation

AR Rahman Divorce

Vandana Shah stated that AR Rahman and Mohini Dey have no connection. The divorce decision was mutual, and alimony is yet to be decided. The decision wasn't taken lightly, and it's not a sham marriage

AR Rahman bassist Mohini Dey

29-year-old Mohini Dey has performed with AR Rahman in over 40 concerts. She recently announced her divorce from Mark Hartsuch. The timing of her announcement and Rahman's fueled speculation

