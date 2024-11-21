AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce: Lawyer Vandana Shah dismisses links to bassist Mohini Dey's separation news

Music maestro AR Rahman and bassist Mohini Dey both announced their divorces around the same time, sparking rumors of a link. This article clarifies the situation and debunks the rumors

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

AR Rahman, Mohini Dey

Composer AR Rahman's divorce announcement from his wife Saira Banu has shocked fans. The reason for their separation after 29 years of marriage remains undisclosed

article_image2

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

Musician Mohini Dey, who has worked with AR Rahman, also announced her divorce. The timing led to rumors of a connection. AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer, Vandana Shah, clarified the situation

article_image3

AR Rahman Divorce

Vandana Shah stated that AR Rahman and Mohini Dey have no connection. The divorce decision was mutual, and alimony is yet to be decided. The decision wasn't taken lightly, and it's not a sham marriage

article_image4

AR Rahman bassist Mohini Dey

29-year-old Mohini Dey has performed with AR Rahman in over 40 concerts. She recently announced her divorce from Mark Hartsuch. The timing of her announcement and Rahman's fueled speculation

