AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Know the REAL reasons behind high-profile divorces

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce their separation after 29 years of marriage. Saira's lawyer discusses key reasons behind high-profile divorces, including boredom and unique challenges.

Music director AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu's divorce has created a stir. Fans were shocked by the couple's sudden divorce announcement after 29 years of marriage. Several reasons and rumors have circulated following the divorce. Vandana Shah, Saira Banu's lawyer, has now disclosed the cause. After many years, Saira Banu made this tough choice. They have decided to separate respectfully. There has been incompatibility between the two for the past few years. Saira Banu has made attempts to reconcile, but all have failed. Therefore, she has taken this decision with great sorrow, says Vandana Shah. She also gave reasons for the end of Bollywood celebrity marriages.



Vandana Shah also listed the reasons for the breakdown of celebrity and Bollywood actors' marriages. On The Chill Podcast, Vandana Shah listed the main reasons behind celebrity divorces. Among these, differing expectations regarding sex life is one. She stated that unsatisfactory sex life in celebrity marriages is one reason. Vandana Shah has closely observed several cases of divorces among Bollywood celebrities. She has listed the common factors found in all these cases.



"One reason is boredom in marriage. As marriages become stale, celebrities often move from one marriage to another, which happens in the rich families of Bollywood," says Vandana. Secondly, "I think they have very different sex lives. Celebrities' expectations of their sex lives are much higher than the average person's. Thirdly, adultery happens, and one-night stands are not a problem," she said.



She further said, "I am not part of Bollywood, I am only speaking from the cases that have come to me. Boredom, not giving enough importance, or couples listening too much to outsiders are the main problems. Those outsiders could be the mother, brother, or even the father-in-law,” says Vandana.

As an example of the last point, Vandana cites a South Indian divorce case. The husband, who was dominant and assertive in the bedroom and in daily life, became submissive like a cat in front of his father. In reality, the father-in-law controlled every aspect of the marriage, and according to Vandana, this dynamic ultimately led to the marriage's failure.

