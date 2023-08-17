AP Dhillon First of a Kind screening: Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and others ramp up style game

Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and many other celebrities attended the screening of eminent Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's Amazon Prime docuseries One of a Kind in Mumbai, which had so many stars from Bollywood and the music industry turning up. Out of all the celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Badshah and Mrunal Thakur ramped up the style game in trendsetting outfits.

Image: Varinder Chawla

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the much-awaited docuseries based on the life of the celebrated Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. As per the reports, the upcoming series focuses on the journey of the renowned singer, who originally hails from Amritsar, Punjab. The star-studded screening event was held in Mumbai and attended by Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and many other celebrities.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh looked dashing and dapper in an all-white formal shiny outfit as the star smiled and posed for the paps at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Badshah looked suave and dapper in a completely black outfit as he gave a pose and elevated style game at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur looked pretty and stunning in an olive green-coloured long ensemble outfit at the event and gave a bright smile posing for paps.

Image: Varinder Chawla

AP Dhillon looked stylish and dapper in a black and white printed t-shirt with a blazer and pants of the same colour combination at the screening event of his docuseries.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur looked pretty and stunning in a blue printed top with leather black pants and black boots at the screening event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Harrdy Sandhu looked dapper in an all-blue shiny shirt and printed shorts as he attended the screening and posed for the paps.

Image: Varinder Chawla

MC Stan also attended this event in a black printed t-shirt and ripped denim light blue jeans as the rapper posed for the paps.