AP Dhillon First of a Kind screening: Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and others ramp up style game

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and many other celebrities attended the screening of eminent Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's Amazon Prime docuseries One of a Kind in Mumbai, which had so many stars from Bollywood and the music industry turning up. Out of all the celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Badshah and Mrunal Thakur ramped up the style game in trendsetting outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the much-awaited docuseries based on the life of the celebrated Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. As per the reports, the upcoming series focuses on the journey of the renowned singer, who originally hails from Amritsar, Punjab. The star-studded screening event was held in Mumbai and attended by Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and many other celebrities.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh looked dashing and dapper in an all-white formal shiny outfit as the star smiled and posed for the paps at the event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Badshah looked suave and dapper in a completely black outfit as he gave a pose and elevated style game at the event.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mrunal Thakur looked pretty and stunning in an olive green-coloured long ensemble outfit at the event and gave a bright smile posing for paps.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    AP Dhillon looked stylish and dapper in a black and white printed t-shirt with a blazer and pants of the same colour combination at the screening event of his docuseries.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur looked pretty and stunning in a blue printed top with leather black pants and black boots at the screening event.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Harrdy Sandhu looked dapper in an all-blue shiny shirt and printed shorts as he attended the screening and posed for the paps.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    MC Stan also attended this event in a black printed t-shirt and ripped denim light blue jeans as the rapper posed for the paps.

