    SHOCKING! Anushka Shetty was not the first choice for Arundhati

    Arundhati, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, was a milestone in Anushka Shetty's career. This horror film was a sensational hit. Anushka and Sonu Sood competed in acting in this movie. However, director Kodi Ramakrishna portrayed Anushka as a powerful superwoman.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    This film made her a crazy heroine. But Anushka was not the first choice for this film. This is really shocking. Because for such a powerful movie, they first thought of another heroine instead of Anushka. That heroine is none other than Mamata Mohandas who acted in the movie Yamadonga.

    Producer Shyam Prasad Reddy tried for Mamata Mohandas's dates for a few months. I am producing a film called Arundhati under the direction of Kodi Ramakrishna. You are the main lead in it, he told Mamata Mohandas. Mamata said that she also agreed. She shared these details in an interview.

    Initially I agreed to the film Arundhati. But some people said negatively that it is not a good production house. They don't have budget. So I listened to them and dropped out of that movie. However, Shyam Prasad Reddy tried a lot for me. But I couldn't act. Arundhati offer came before Yamadonga.

    A year after this happened, I got a chance in the movie Yamadonga. Rajamouli saw me in some movie and selected me. Went to the auditions and finalized. Then Rajamouli said a word to me. Why did you reject Shyam Prasad Reddy's movie? he asked. I said many people said negative things. You made a very big mistake. Rajamouli said that you missed a golden opportunity.

    After watching the release of Arundhati, Rajamouli's words seemed true. Anushka's career changed with that film. At that time I didn't know anything about the industry. That's why I listened to what people around me said and gave up on Arundhati, Mamata Mohandas lamented.

