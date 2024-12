Anasuya's cryptic tweet triggers buzz around Vijay and Rashmika's relationship; Read on

A perceived cold war between Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Deverakonda continues. Anasuya's tweets often spark controversy, and her latest tweet is no exception.

A cold war simmers between Anasuya and Vijay Deverakonda. Anasuya's tweets about him frequently cause controversy, leading to trolling by Vijay Deverakonda's fans. Their feud dates back to the Arjun Reddy movie.

Anasuya's recent tweet, 'Faraway hills are smooth,' has sparked speculation about a dig at Vijay Deverakonda, with 'hills' interpreted as a reference to him.

The reason behind Anasuya targeting Vijay is questioned. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's rumored relationship and her closeness with his family are known.

The pair starred in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika's speaking style at the Pushpa 2 pre-release event drew comparisons to Vijay Deverakonda's.

Anasuya's 'Faraway hills are smooth' post is seen as a subtle warning to Rashmika about Vijay's affections. The truth remains known only to Anasuya.

