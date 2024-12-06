Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses; their must-watch films of 2025

The year 2025 promises a cinematic treat with Bollywood’s top actresses bringing their A-game to diverse and compelling roles. Fresh pairings and groundbreaking performances are set to captivate audiences, making these films the talk of the town. Here’s a closer look at the leading ladies and their highly anticipated projects. The top names include Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Let's check out the whole list

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

article_image2

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday steps into 2025 with a Dharma Productions-backed drama, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. This multi-generational film is a unique blend of youthful energy and seasoned expertise, promising an engaging cinematic experience. With such a powerhouse cast, the film is already one of the most awaited releases of the year

article_image3

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for an impressive slate of films in 2025, including Ul Jalool Ishq, Metro In Dino, and Aap Jaisa Koi. In Ul Jalool Ishq, Fatima is set to share the screen with Vijay Varma and veteran Naseeruddin Shah. Produced by Manish Malhotra and directed by Vibhu Puri, this film offers an intriguing narrative and fresh dynamics. Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama by Dharma Productions, features Fatima alongside R. Madhavan under Vivek Soni’s direction. Known for her versatility, these projects are bound to strengthen Fatima’s reputation as one of Bollywood’s most dynamic talents

article_image4

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return in Stree 3, the much-anticipated sequel to the beloved horror-comedy franchise. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this installment promises an exciting mix of chills and humor, with Shraddha’s enigmatic character continuing to steal the spotlight. Fans are eagerly awaiting her performance in this blockbuster sequel

article_image5

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor takes on a new challenge in Param Sundari, a romantic drama alongside Siddharth Malhotra. This marks the duo’s first collaboration, and Janhvi’s ability to deliver emotionally resonant performances is expected to shine. The film’s narrative and her compelling role have already set high expectations among audiences

article_image6

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan continues to explore urban narratives in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. Scheduled for release in early 2025, this slice-of-life drama delves into modern relationships and city life’s complexities. Starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara’s chemistry with her co-star and the film’s refreshing storyline are eagerly awaited by fans

