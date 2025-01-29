Ananya Panday dazzles in Stunning black glam outfit: CHECK OUT the photos!

Entertainment Desk. Bollywood's popular actress Ananya Pandey was recently spotted at an event. During this, she was seen in a very glamorous avatar. Her photos started going viral on social media. So let's see the beautiful photos of Ananya...

 

article_image1
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

Ananya Pandey's glamorous appearance at the event.

article_image2

Ananya Pandey's classy black dress.

Ananya Pandey looked incredibly classy in a black dress, exuding elegance and sophistication with her effortless style, making it a perfect fashion statement.

article_image3

Ananya Pandey's natural makeup and hairstyle.

Ananya Panday complemented her glamorous black outfit with open hair and nude makeup, adding a natural yet chic touch to her stunning look.

article_image4

Ananya Pandey's photos go viral.

Ananya Panday's stunning black glamorous outfit photos are going viral on social media, with fans flooding platforms to praise her chic and elegant look.

article_image5

Fans praise Ananya Pandey's beauty.

At the same time, people are praising Ananya fiercely. People say that Ananya is the most beautiful actress of B-town.

