Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Hotel booking rates soar to nearly Rs 1 lakh a night in Mumbai's BKC

The upcoming marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continues to capture widespread attention on social media. There has been a noticeable increase in hotel reservations and room prices in the vicinity of the Ambani family wedding, which took place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC). Travel and hotel booking websites show that from July 10 to July 14, all available rooms at two renowned hotels close to the venue are reserved, with costs going up to Rs 91,350 per night, which is significantly more than the regular rate of Rs 13,000 per night. Prices range from Rs 10,250 to Rs 16,750 (tax included) at Trident and BKC in the days leading up to the wedding.

At the Sofitel Hotel in BKC, the rates vary significantly around the dates of July 12. On July 9, the rate is Rs 13,000 excluding tax, but it jumps to Rs 30,150 on July 12, Rs 40,590 on July 13, and peaks at Rs 91,350 on July 14. Reservations are not accepted on July 10 and 11. During the same time frame, accommodations are still available at other upscale establishments including the Grand Hyatt, Taj Santa Cruz, and Taj Bandra.

The wedding venue, located in the Bandra-Kurla complex, is home to many A-grade offices such as Indian Oil Godrej BKC, The Capital, and Bank of Baroda. From July 12 to 15, Mumbai Police will be enforcing traffic restrictions on all roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre. As a result, companies are advising their staff to work remotely during this time.



Although accommodations for wedding guests have not yet been officially announced, it is anticipated that many celebrities and well-known individuals will attend. From July 12 to July 14, there will be festivities. On July 13 is Shubh Ashirvad, and on July 14 is the wedding reception, Mangal Utsav. The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for BKC during these dates due to the high-profile event, restricting access to several roads between 1 PM and midnight from July 12 to 15.



