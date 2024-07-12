Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is taking place in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 7:33 PM IST

    The wedding site was adorned with elaborate floral arrangements and peacock installations and it was a star-stunned event.

    article_image2

    Ananya Panday was among the first visitors to arrive. She looked stunning in her yellow lehenga choli. On the back, the choli read 'Anant's Brigade'.

    article_image3

    Actor Rajkummar Rao attended the wedding with his wife, actress Patralekhaa. Rajkummar looked dashing in an off-white bandhgala, while Patralekhaa chose a crimson lehenga.

    article_image4

    Arjun Kapoor was also part of the celebration and he wore a sequinned kurta that had ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ written on the back.

    article_image5

    Genelia Deshmukh chose a beautiful sari and a Maharashtrian nath. Riteish looked great in a white kurta, jodi, and waistcoat.

    article_image6

    Jackie Shroff attended the wedding wearing a dhoti and white sherwani. He carried a plant in his hand.

    article_image7

    Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in a green shimmer lehenga and a silver necklace and had her hair open.  

    article_image8

    WWE star John Cena stunned everyone as he arrived in Mumbai. He wore a blue long coat and white pants that had golden working on it.

    article_image9

    Sanjay Dutt turned attention during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding by wearing a blue sherwani.

