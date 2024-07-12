Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is taking place in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

The wedding site was adorned with elaborate floral arrangements and peacock installations and it was a star-stunned event.

Ananya Panday was among the first visitors to arrive. She looked stunning in her yellow lehenga choli. On the back, the choli read 'Anant's Brigade'.

Actor Rajkummar Rao attended the wedding with his wife, actress Patralekhaa. Rajkummar looked dashing in an off-white bandhgala, while Patralekhaa chose a crimson lehenga.

Arjun Kapoor was also part of the celebration and he wore a sequinned kurta that had ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ written on the back.

Genelia Deshmukh chose a beautiful sari and a Maharashtrian nath. Riteish looked great in a white kurta, jodi, and waistcoat.

Jackie Shroff attended the wedding wearing a dhoti and white sherwani. He carried a plant in his hand.

Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in a green shimmer lehenga and a silver necklace and had her hair open.

WWE star John Cena stunned everyone as he arrived in Mumbai. He wore a blue long coat and white pants that had golden working on it.

Sanjay Dutt turned attention during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding by wearing a blue sherwani.

