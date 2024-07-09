Anant Amabni, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Nita Ambani wears antique gold outfit with diamond jewellery

Anant Amabni, Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony took place last evening in Mumbai and many celebrities attended the event.

Nita Ambani was seen wearing a golden Manish Malhotra outfit during her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

Nita was dressed in an antique gold suit that included a kurta decorated with elaborate silver work and a churidar.

She wore them with a khada dupatta with vintage zari, ageless zardozi embroidery, and an exquisite silver-gold Chatai border.

Nita Ambani paired her magnificent traditional ensemble with hefty earrings, haath phool, and a maang teeka. She finished her outfit with a little red bindi and let her hair open.

The Manish Malhotra-designed outfit was inspired by the Hyderabadi kurta worn with the Khada dupatta and silver gold Chatai technique border by specialized artisans.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant and their pre-wedding festivities have begun.

Latest Videos