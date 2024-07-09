Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Amabni, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Nita Ambani wears antique gold outfit with diamond jewellery

    Anant Amabni, Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony took place last evening in Mumbai and many celebrities attended the event.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Nita Ambani was seen wearing a golden Manish Malhotra outfit during her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

    article_image2

    Nita was dressed in an antique gold suit that included a kurta decorated with elaborate silver work and a churidar.

    article_image3

    She wore them with a khada dupatta with vintage zari, ageless zardozi embroidery, and an exquisite silver-gold Chatai border.

    article_image4

    Nita Ambani paired her magnificent traditional ensemble with hefty earrings, haath phool, and a maang teeka. She finished her outfit with a little red bindi and let her hair open.

    article_image5

    The Manish Malhotra-designed outfit was inspired by the Hyderabadi kurta worn with the Khada dupatta and silver gold Chatai technique border by specialized artisans.

    article_image6

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant and their pre-wedding festivities have begun.

