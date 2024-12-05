Amy Jackson to Amala Paul: 4 Actress' who married second time

Several popular actresses have entered into second marriages. Amala Paul married businessman Jagath Desai in her second marriage

Actors and actresses are highly regarded in India. Fans celebrate the release of their favorite actors' and actresses' films and their birthdays with great fanfare.

Despite being seen as gods in the minds of fans, personal life doesn't always work out well for some actors and actresses. The increasing number of affairs in the film industry lately is a testament to this. Even if the first marriage of some actors and actresses ends in failure, they don't give up and get married a second time.

Now let's take a look at some famous actresses who have gotten married for the second time