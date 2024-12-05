Amy Jackson to Amala Paul: 4 Actress' who married second time
Several popular actresses have entered into second marriages. Amala Paul married businessman Jagath Desai in her second marriage
Siddharth and Aditi Rao
Aditi Rao Hydari, who rose to fame with films like Psycho, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in Tamil, married Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 24. Later, they separated due to differences of opinion. Aditi Rao recently married actor Siddharth for the second time
Amala Paul
Amala Paul, who debuted in Tamil with the film Mynaa and went on to act in successful films like Vijay's Thalaivaa and Dhanush's Velaiyilla Pattathari, became one of the leading actresses. She married director A. L. Vijay in 2014. However, after 3 years, this marriage ended in bitterness and they separated. Following this, Amala Paul married businessman Jagath Desai in her second marriage
Amy Jackson
London model and beauty Amy Jackson rose to fame with her debut in the Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She then acted with leading actors like Rajini, Vijay, and Vikram, capturing the hearts of fans. She was in a live-in relationship with businessman George. They also had a child. However, this live-in relationship did not culminate in marriage and ended. Following this, Amy Jackson recently married Hollywood actor Ed Westwick
Vijaya Nirmala
Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala has acted in numerous films in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She first married Krishna Murthy. Their son is actor Naresh. Over time, differences arose between Krishna Murthy and Vijaya Nirmala, and they separated. Following this, Vijaya Nirmala married actor Krishna in her second marriage