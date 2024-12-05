Amy Jackson to Amala Paul: 4 Actress' who married second time

Several popular actresses have entered into second marriages. Amala Paul married businessman Jagath Desai in her second marriage

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

Actors and actresses are highly regarded in India. Fans celebrate the release of their favorite actors' and actresses' films and their birthdays with great fanfare.

Despite being seen as gods in the minds of fans, personal life doesn't always work out well for some actors and actresses. The increasing number of affairs in the film industry lately is a testament to this. Even if the first marriage of some actors and actresses ends in failure, they don't give up and get married a second time. 

Now let's take a look at some famous actresses who have gotten married for the second time

Siddharth and Aditi Rao

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Aditi Rao Hydari, who rose to fame with films like Psycho, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in Tamil, married Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 24. Later, they separated due to differences of opinion. Aditi Rao recently married actor Siddharth for the second time

Amala Paul

Amala Paul

Amala Paul, who debuted in Tamil with the film Mynaa and went on to act in successful films like Vijay's Thalaivaa and Dhanush's Velaiyilla Pattathari, became one of the leading actresses. She married director A. L. Vijay in 2014. However, after 3 years, this marriage ended in bitterness and they separated. Following this, Amala Paul married businessman Jagath Desai in her second marriage

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson

London model and beauty Amy Jackson rose to fame with her debut in the Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She then acted with leading actors like Rajini, Vijay, and Vikram, capturing the hearts of fans. She was in a live-in relationship with businessman George. They also had a child. However, this live-in relationship did not culminate in marriage and ended. Following this, Amy Jackson recently married Hollywood actor Ed Westwick

Vijaya Nirmala

Vijaya Nirmala

Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala has acted in numerous films in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She first married Krishna Murthy. Their son is actor Naresh. Over time, differences arose between Krishna Murthy and Vijaya Nirmala, and they separated. Following this, Vijaya Nirmala married actor Krishna in her second marriage

