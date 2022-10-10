Amitabh Bachchan birthday: From lavish bungalows to fancy cars, here’s how rich Big B is

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 80 on Tuesday, October 11. As he enters a new decade of his life, promising to entertain us with more films and numerous seasons of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, here is a lowdown on how rich has the actor become in his career spanning over five decades.

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, is rightfully the ‘Shehenshaah’ of Bollywood. Over all these decades of his career, the legendary actor has successfully entertained generations of movie lovers. From his debut in 1969 with ‘Saat Hindustani’ to his latest release ‘Goodbye’ which hit the theatres barely a week before his 80th birthday, Big B has enthralled everyone with his fantastic performances over all these decades. As the actor enters into a new decade of his life, here is a look at the wealth that he has earned through his career. Amitabh Bachchan, who is an owner of assets and properties worth rupees hundreds of crores, once worked for a monthly salary of Rs 500. Today, actor charges crores of rupees for a film. Along with respect and fame in his career, Big B has earned a luxury lifestyle that comes with style. From luxurious houses to expensive four-wheels, net worth is more, here is everything you need to know about the legendary actor’s earnings.

Amitabh Bachchan’s luxurious bungalows: Not one or two, the megastar has at least five bungalows in Mumbai. The names of his bungalows include Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha, and Vatsa. Amitabh lives with his family at Jalsa Bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The cost of this bungalow is said to be around Rs 100 crore. It is the same bungalow which was given to him by ‘Sholay’ director Ramesh Sippy as payment after the film 'Satte Pe Satta' became a hit.

His second bungalow, Pratiksha, is said to be worth Rs 160 crores. Amitabh Bachchan stayed in this house with his father. Presently, the house functions as the office for the actor and his family. Apart from this, he also has his ancestral residence in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Amitabh has converted this place into an educational trust. He also has many other properties across the country. According to media reports, he also owns a property in France.

Amitabh Bachchan’s car collection: According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan has a great collection of at least 11 luxury cars which include Rolls Royce, Land Rover, Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes and BMW.

Amitabh Bachchan’s salary, fees and more: Talking about the earnings of Amitabh Bachchan, he earns mainly from films. Apart from this, a big chunk of money also comes through brand endorsements. While Big B charges around Rs 6 crore for a film, he charges Rs 5 crore for a brand endorsement, reportedly. He has also invested in the real estate business. He has investments in Just Dial and also in a US tech company.

