Amid Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up, diva gives relationship advice; here's what she said

Fans may be obsessed with Malaika Arora's Instagram cryptic postings. The actress has kept quiet since former lover Arjun Kapoor acknowledged their separation. However, the actress shared her ideas through insightful remarks on social media.

Malaika Arora's enigmatic Instagram postings might be her admirers' next obsession. The actress has been silent since her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, acknowledged their split. However, she has been sharing her ideas via profound remarks on social media.

She has captured everyone's attention with another mysterious message about the significance of effort in love. Fans speculate that the actress's recent addition to her Instagram tales is a hint to her relationship troubles.

Posted on Friday, December 20, Malaika Arora, in her new post on Instagram, wrote, “Effort is the oxygen of love….without it the fire dies."

Prior to this, Malaika Arora wrote a mysterious message on the photo-sharing app on the value of one's worth, self-esteem, and setting boundaries. The post read, “Invest your energy in those who truly value your time and presence."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika began dating in 2016 after both had ended previous engagements. While the actress was married to Arbaaz Khan for over two decades, Arjun had his own romantic history. Despite their age difference, they became close and finally fell for each other. However, the actor disclosed their split early this year, disappointing fans.

Following her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora made headlines for her purported love relationship with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay. Rahul and Malaika went to an AP Dhillon performance together, and Rahul later tweeted a candid photo of himself with her. Amidst curiosity about her dating status, a source confirmed that the actress is single.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the insider revealed that Malaika is not dating anybody. He also said Rahul is her son's stylist and a friend of hers. The source responded, "Check your facts. She is a single and contented woman. Rahul Vijay is her son Arhaan's stylist, and hence a friend. It ends there. This rumour is really ludicrous and strange."

Rahul Vijay has collaborated with several actors, including Arjun Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Athiya Shetty, and Vedang Raina. Malaika Arora has also been seen about town, having opened a restaurant in Mumbai with her son Arbaaz Khan.

