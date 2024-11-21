Amid divorce rumours with Aishwariya, Abhishek shares how Aaradhya inspired his role in 'I Want to Talk'

 Abhishek Bachchan talks about how his bond with daughter Aaradhya influenced his role in I Want to Talk, set to release on November 22, 2024.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for a major return to the big screen with I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film's trailer has garnered significant praise, heightening anticipation for its release. Abhishek recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by his father, Amitabh Bachchan, to promote the film.

article_image2

During the KBC episode, Abhishek opened up about the factors that drew him to the movie. He revealed that the film's portrayal of a father-daughter relationship deeply resonated with him, especially his own connection with his daughter, Aaradhya. Abhishek mentioned that the emotional depth of his character Arjun’s journey made him eager to join the project.
 

article_image3

Abhishek portrays Arjun in I Want to Talk, a character who has been given a life-threatening condition. His character connects with his estranged daughter, whose simple yet profound inquiries, such as "What is dying?" act as a stimulant for his emotional growth. The film explores the complexity of their relationship and Arjun's struggle to reconnect before it's too late.

article_image4

Abhishek admitted that it was his own father-daughter bond with Aaradhya that made the movie's storyline especially touching for him. He shared how the script's heartwarming focus on fatherhood moved him, leading him to say yes to the role. The personal connection to the narrative became a key factor in his decision.

 

article_image5

I Want to Talk will hit theaters on November 22, 2024. The emotional drama, which promises to examine issues of family, love, and redemption, has fans excited. Meanwhile, rumors about Abhishek's relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have remained unconfirmed, with the couple not addressing the speculations.

