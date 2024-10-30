Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek's divorce rumours, Nimrat Kaur calls Jr Bachchan 'bloody'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce news grabbed national headlines and a lot of attention. Amidst this, an earlier interview between Jr B and Nimrat Kaur has gone viral.

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

There are several rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The stars married in 2007, and they have since been dubbed Bollywood's ideal couple. However, recently, there have been allegations that their relationship has reached rock bottom. 

Aishwarya and Abhishek have not commented on the reports. However, various rumours are circulating the gossip mills. Amidst this, an old interview between Abhishek and Nimrat Kaur has become popular on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starred in Dasavi together in 2022. The picture received critical acclaim and widespread popularity. The performers took part in various interviews together. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan discussed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and how much of a devoted wife she is. 

The actor revealed that he is bashful and has certain peculiarities. He admitted that while on an outside shoot, his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, buys meals for him. He stated that Aishwarya would call him in the evening to have a regular conversation and inquire whether he had eaten. He'd answer no, and she'd ask for his preferences.  

He added, "Then she will… I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call; otherwise, she knows I won’t eat." Nimrat Kaur, also part of the interview, had the best reaction. She called him 'bloody lucky'. She replied, "How sweet… Lucky bloody people. Can you imagine?" 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have dominated the entertainment headlines. Divorce whispers grew after they appeared separately at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding reception. However, fans were pleased to see Aishwarya show off her wedding band at the occasion. 

Aishwarya was once seen with her daughter Aaradhya at the Bachchan home. Despite the divorce allegations, Abhishek Bachchan has made significant investments in real estate.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film is I Want to Talk. The film's first-look poster is now available, and audiences have given it positive feedback. 

