Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Gadar 2 actress flaunts cleavage in Dolce & Gabbana bikini; video goes viral

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2, is turning up the heat in a sexy bikini. Check out her bold video.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ameesha Patel, who will be seen next in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, is oozing hotness on Instagram with a sultry video.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel drove netizens into a frenzy with another sexy bikini appearance. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ameesha took to Instagram to post a sensual video showcasing an extremely plunging black Dolce & Gabbana bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel is seen in the video and pictures displaying her gorgeous curves in the hot bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ameesha Patel looked stunning as she glammed up her look with a nude pink tint and fashionable sunglasses.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In terms of work, Ameesha Patel is scheduled to return to the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film is a sequel to one of Bollywood's most renowned films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The much-awaited movie is set to enter theatres on August 11.