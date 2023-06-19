Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Gadar 2 actress flaunts cleavage in Dolce & Gabbana bikini; video goes viral

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2, is turning up the heat in a sexy bikini. Check out her bold video.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel, who will be seen next in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, is oozing hotness on Instagram with a sultry video.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel drove netizens into a frenzy with another sexy bikini appearance. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha took to Instagram to post a sensual video showcasing an extremely plunging black Dolce & Gabbana bikini.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel is seen in the video and pictures displaying her gorgeous curves in the hot bikini.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel looked stunning as she glammed up her look with a nude pink tint and fashionable sunglasses.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In terms of work, Ameesha Patel is scheduled to return to the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film is a sequel to one of Bollywood's most renowned films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The much-awaited movie is set to enter theatres on August 11.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Om Raut for disrespecting Ramayana' ADC

    Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Raut for disrespecting Ramayana'

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health ADC

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date ATG

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date

    Rashmika Mandanna recently fired her long-time manager after they allegedly cheated her of Rs 80 lakhs RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheat her of ₹80 lakh? Know what happened NEXT

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas ADC

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas

    Recent Stories

    kerala lottery result win win w 723 19 june 2023 live updates prize money winning ticket numbers anr

    Kerala Lottery Win Win 723 19 June 2023: Who will be the winner? Check prize money

    Yoga Day 2023 5 best fitness apps for YOU gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: 5 best fitness apps for YOU

    Kochi bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details AJR

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    Goa to Chennai - 7 attractive beach destinations of India MSW

    Goa to Chennai – 7 attractive beach destinations of India

    Adipurush Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Om Raut for disrespecting Ramayana' ADC

    Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Raut for disrespecting Ramayana'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon