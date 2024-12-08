Amaran, GOAT to Meiyazhagan: Top 10 Tamil movies of 2024 you can't miss

Top 10 Tamil Movies 2024: Here's a list of the top 10 Tamil films released in 2024 that were well-received by the audience.

Cinema is a place that entertains people. Films that make an impact on people will be celebrated over time. At the same time, if the film doesn't connect, no matter how much promotion it does, it won't work. In that respect, many hit films have come out in Tamil cinema in 2024. In this collection, let's see in detail what the top 10 films are.

Amaran

1. Amaran Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, hit the screens this Diwali. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the film was produced by Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal Films. The film was not only critically acclaimed but also grossed over Rs 350 crore at the box office. Amaran is the highest-grossing film in Sivakarthikeyan's career.

Maharaja

2. Maharaja Maharaja is one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The film was directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, it was a huge success and grossed Rs 110 crore at the box office. After a gap of about 5 months, Maharaja was released in 40,000 screens in Japan and is grossing over 40 crores there.

Lubber Pandhu

3. Lubber Pandhu Lubber Pandhu is an unexpected hit in Tamil cinema. This film also received entirely positive reviews. It is also the film that gave the producer the highest percentage profit this year. Starring Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, and Swasika, the film grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Garudan

4. Garudan Garudan is the film in which actor Soori played the hero after the success of Viduthalai. The film was directed by Durai Senthilkumar. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for this film. Starring Sasi Kumar, Unni Mukundan, and Roshini along with Soori, this film also grossed well at the box office.

GOAT

5. The GOAT GOAT, starring actor Vijay, hit the screens in September. The film was directed by Venkat Prabhu. Sneha and Meenakshi Chaudhary acted opposite Vijay in this film. Although the film received mixed reviews critically, it grossed over 450 crores at the box office and emerged victorious.

Vaazhai Movie

6. Vaazhai Vaazhai is a film directed by Mari Selvaraj based on a true incident that happened in his life. Starring Divya Duraisamy, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal, the film became a box office hit and a film that resonated deeply with the audience.

Demonte Colony 2

7. Demonte Colony 2 Demonte Colony 2, starring Arulnithi as the hero, was directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film hit the screens during the Independence Day holiday. Priya Bhavani Shankar played the heroine in this. This film was a ghost hit at the box office.

Meiyazhagan

8. Meiyazhagan Meiyazhagan is a film starring Karthi as the protagonist, produced by Suriya. Directed by Premkumar, the director of 96, Arvind Swamy also played a key role in this film. This film, which talked about the importance of family relationships, earned actor Suriya a 25 percent profit.

Aranmanai 4

9. Aranmanai 4 Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C, hit the screens last May. Tamannaah acted as the heroine in this film. As this film was made with a new concept and a thrilling storyline, it reached the family audience and grossed over 100 crores at the box office.

Vettaiyan

10. Vettaiyan Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth, hit the screens this year for the Ayudha Puja holiday. T.S. Gnanavel directed this film. Although this film about fake encounters did not do well at the box office, it was well received critically.

