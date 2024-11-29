Can you recognize THIS actress? Amala Paul's transformation over the years

Childhood photos of actress Amala Paul, recipient of a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, a Filmfare Award South, and two South Indian International Movie Awards, are going viral online.

Amala Paul Childhood Photo

Amala Paul who came from Kerala and ruled Tamil cinema, fell in love with and married a director, and later divorced him due to disagreements. She was also rumored to be involved with Dhanush. After 6 years, she fell in love again and became pregnant before marriage. Childhood photos of the actress, who got married while pregnant, are going viral.

Amala Paul

Although she was introduced through the Tamil film Sindhu Samaveli, the film that brought her fame was Mynaa. After acting in that film, she received many offers in Tamil cinema. This led to her rise as a leading actress in a short period.

AL Vijay, Amala Paul

While acting opposite Vijay in Thalaivaa, Amala Paul fell in love with director A.L. Vijay. They got married in 2014. Amala Paul continued acting in films after marriage, but divorced Vijay in 2017 due to disagreements.

Amala Paul Pregnant

After separating from A.L. Vijay, Amala Paul shocked everyone by acting nude in the film Aadai. After that, she got fewer film offers in Kollywood, but acted in consecutive hit films like Bholaa in Hindi, Aadujeevitham and Level Cross in Malayalam.

Amala Paul's Second Marriage

Meanwhile, Amala Paul got married for the second time to Jagat Desai last year. However, she gave birth to a child just 8 months after the wedding. This revealed that she was pregnant before marriage.

Amala Paul Rare Childhood Photo

Amala Paul gave birth to a baby boy last June. A childhood photo of Amala Paul is now going viral online.

