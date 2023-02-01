Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' screening: Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Anurag Kashyap and many more spotted

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    On January 31, Tuesday, the creators of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat organised a star-studded screening event for Anurag Kashyap's love drama in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The highly awaited love drama Almost Pyaar featuring DJ Mohabbat, directed by seasoned director Anurag Kashyap, is set to hit theatres shortly.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film's producers staged a screening event in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) night, before of the film's cinema premiere.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vicky Kaushal will make a guest cameo as DJ Mohabbat in the love drama, which stars Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The cast and crew members of the film business, as well as some of the most prominent personalities in the film industry, attended the premier screening event of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and aspiring filmmaker, was spotted during Anurag Kashyap's film screening. Khan stayed cool in a casual navy blue sweater that he paired with frayed denim jeans. Aryan finished off his appearance with white sneakers and a bold necklace.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The screening event was attended by Alaya F, the leading woman of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, and her mother, actress Pooja Bedi.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Alaya F looked lovely with a denim crop top and matching patchwork denim pants. Alaya finished off her appearance with dewy makeup and a delicately curled hairstyle.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At the screening, Anurag Kashyap, the project's director, was attended by his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her partner Shane Gregoire. For the evening, Karan Mehta, the film's leader, wore a check shirt with a white t-shirt and black cargo trousers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film is a love drama and stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the key roles. After the success of Manmarziyaan, award-winning national actor Vicky Kaushal is reunited with Anurag Kashyap for the project.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Amit Trivedi and DJ Mohabbat collaborated on the songs and original score for Almost Pyaar, co-produced by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Radhika Apte was also spotted at the screening of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat in Mumbai along with other stars.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor was spotted at the screening of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat in Mumbai along with other stars.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    Video Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH RBA

    Video: Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH

    'Mad respect': Uorfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices vma

    'Mad respect': Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices

    Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable vma

    Aamir Khan turning photographer as Salman poses with his family is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: India to focus on top-order in series decider against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: India to focus on top-order in series decider

    Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon parties hard with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and more RBA

    'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon parties hard with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and more

    Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters vma

    Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters

    India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    Indian herbs that can boost your mental health in this season vma

    Indian herbs that can boost your mental health in this season

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon