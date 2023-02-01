'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' screening: Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Anurag Kashyap and many more spotted

On January 31, Tuesday, the creators of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat organised a star-studded screening event for Anurag Kashyap's love drama in Mumbai.

The highly awaited love drama Almost Pyaar featuring DJ Mohabbat, directed by seasoned director Anurag Kashyap, is set to hit theatres shortly.

The film's producers staged a screening event in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) night, before of the film's cinema premiere.

Vicky Kaushal will make a guest cameo as DJ Mohabbat in the love drama, which stars Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta.

The cast and crew members of the film business, as well as some of the most prominent personalities in the film industry, attended the premier screening event of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and aspiring filmmaker, was spotted during Anurag Kashyap's film screening. Khan stayed cool in a casual navy blue sweater that he paired with frayed denim jeans. Aryan finished off his appearance with white sneakers and a bold necklace.

The screening event was attended by Alaya F, the leading woman of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, and her mother, actress Pooja Bedi.

Alaya F looked lovely with a denim crop top and matching patchwork denim pants. Alaya finished off her appearance with dewy makeup and a delicately curled hairstyle.

At the screening, Anurag Kashyap, the project's director, was attended by his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her partner Shane Gregoire. For the evening, Karan Mehta, the film's leader, wore a check shirt with a white t-shirt and black cargo trousers.

The film is a love drama and stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the key roles. After the success of Manmarziyaan, award-winning national actor Vicky Kaushal is reunited with Anurag Kashyap for the project.

Amit Trivedi and DJ Mohabbat collaborated on the songs and original score for Almost Pyaar, co-produced by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

Radhika Apte was also spotted at the screening of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat in Mumbai along with other stars.

