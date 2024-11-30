Allu Arjun praises Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa's success, says 'Pushpa is incomplete without Srivalli..'

article_image1
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

Allu Arjun recently praised his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, calling her an invaluable part of the film's success. During the pre-release event of Pushpa 2, he acknowledged her immense contribution to the movie, crediting her positive influence both on and off the set.

 


 

article_image2

Allu Arjun highlighted how Rashmika's presence uplifted the entire team. He specifically mentioned how her support and energy made the shooting days more enjoyable. He emphasized that the film could not have been completed without her, especially as Srivalli’s character played a crucial role in Pushpa.

 

article_image3

Rashmika Mandanna, who portrayed Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise, has captured hearts across India. Her natural charm and on-screen presence have made her one of the most beloved actresses. Allu Arjun’s words reflect their close camaraderie and her rising status as a Pan-India heroine.

 

article_image4

Additionally, Allu Arjun complimented Rashmika for her diligence, zeal, and modesty. He remarked that the industry needs more people like her—someone who brings light and positivity. He noted that her character and approach make the world a better place, especially in today’s challenging times.

 

article_image5

As Pushpa 2: The Rule gears up for its December 5, 2024 release, Rashmika’s role continues to gain significance. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a major Pan-India release, further solidifying Rashmika Mandanna’s position as one of the biggest heroines in Indian cinema.

