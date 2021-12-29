  • Facebook
    Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy dance song in Pushpa, "I know how many doubts you had"

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 9:26 AM IST
    Pushpa star Allu Arjun thanks Samantha Ruth Prabhu for trusting him and doing the item number 'Oo Antava Oo Antava'; here's what he said

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first ever item song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in Allu Arjun's Pushpa is a hit on the Internet. Also, Samantha's song is now on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list. The song became talk of the town and grabbed headlines as soon as the makers of Pushpa announced Samantha is featuring in the song.
     

    Samantha's song rose to the first position as per the trends and choices of fans and listeners online. The video gained a whopping 37+Million views on YouTube as of December 29.
     

    On that note, during a promotional event, actor Allu Arjun thanked Samantha Ruth Prabhu for trusting him and doing the song irrespective of having so many doubts. Talking to the audiences and media about the particular song at the event, the actor said, "Samantha garu thank you so much for doing the song. We know that you did this song just for our belief in you, so thank you for that. Because I know how many doubts you had on the sets, whether it's right or not right. But I only said you one thing, trust me and you didn't even question me. Thank you for doing everything we have asked; you have won my heart and respect."

    Allu Arjun's video went viral where he thanked Samantha, soon the actress also replied to AA's thoughtful words towards her and said, "And now I will always trust you." 

    Yes, the dance won many hearts and questioned her personal life, to which Samantha has given a perfect reply. Besides that, it was in the news that Samantha allegedly charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore fee to feature in the song.

