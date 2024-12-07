Allu Arjun Net Worth: Pushpa 2 star earns more than GOAT actor Thalapathy Vijay

South Indian actor Allu Arjun, who now out-earns Vijay, has a surprising net worth. His assets include a luxurious house, a private jet, high-end cars, and various business investments.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Pushpa 2 Hero Allu Arjun's Net Worth

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2 The Rule, is a global box office hit. It earned a record-breaking ₹294 crore worldwide on its first day. Allu Arjun is one of the richest actors in the Indian film industry. His net worth is estimated at ₹460 crore, according to HerZindagi.

Allu Arjun's Properties

Allu Arjun lives with his family in a luxurious Hyderabad house worth ₹100 crore. It includes a gym, a swimming pool, a home theater, and a large play area for his children. His garage boasts cars like the Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJL, and Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence.

Allu Arjun's Luxury Cars

The Allu Studio, a tribute to his grandfather, spans 10 acres. The Allu family also owns the production house Geetha Arts. Arjun's wealth includes multiple properties, a private jet, and a collection of high-end cars. He reportedly earned ₹300 crore for Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun's Assets

He owns the Hyderabad franchise of Buffalo Wild Wings. With over 26 million Instagram followers, he earns substantial income from sponsored posts. He endorses several brands, charging ₹6-7 crore per deal.

Allu Arjun's Salary

His father, Allu Aravind, owns the Telugu and Tamil OTT platform Aha, for which Arjun is the brand ambassador. He has also invested in a healthcare company. Allu Arjun now surpasses Vijay as the highest-paid actor in South Indian cinema.

